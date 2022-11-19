1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and read John F. Archbold’s Practices. At ten went up to the courthouse. From 8 to near 10 it rained quite smartly. Made motion for new trial in the case of Ede Van Evour vs. Thomas Eastin which came on yesterday. Several affidavits were filed in consequence of the absence of David C. Pinkham and the jury was discharged there being no more cases for them to try. The appearance docket was called, and I made a motion to dismiss the suit of Cottrell, Fitch & Co. vs. Thomas Eastin on the grounds of the declaration not having been filed on the first day of the term. Filed a special plea in the case of a recess of the court until 4 when the prisoner is to be brought up to receive sentence. I walked down town and to the wharf. Captain Thomas Rooke will go up to the reef in the morning and I should like much to go up with him but cannot as I am expecting anxiously to hear from Father. At 4 p.m. went up to the courthouse to hear judgment of death pronounced on Normal Sherwood. The Judge made a most impressive charge and fixed the second Friday in December for the day of execution. The Judge was so affected that he could hardly get thorough the sentence and many of the bystanders also were much affected. The prisoner indeed shed a few tears but was not much moved with the hearing of his doom. He walked back to the jail and I am given to understand expressed but little sorrow saying that he could die only once. Another party was formed at Loo tonight and I went to my room and read Gil Blas. Wind northeast.
1895: The Key West sponge schooner Shamrock sunk off St. Marin’s Key and six of the fourteen men crew were lost.
1924: The cornerstone of the new St. Peter’s Episcopal church was laid by Reverend Cameron Mann, bishop of Episcopal Diocese of South Florida.
1952: Monroe County became the owner of the Key West International Airport when the deed of sale was filed. The County paid Key West Improvement, Inc., $150,000 for the property. The deed had a restriction that should the property ever be used for anything other than a public airport the property would revert to Key West Improvement.
1957: Louis M.J. Eisner and Charles Parra won seats on the city commission in the run-off election.