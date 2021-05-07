1822: Congress established Key West as a Port of Entry and Joel Yancy was appointed the first Collector of Customs.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to market, returned home and bath. Went to the post office and got papers and the books I sent for on 10th of April. Charlotte got a letter from her grandmother. Alexander Patterson got a letter from Sen. Stephen Mallory to send on to Fielding Patterson, so he can be on the spot whenever he can get an office for him. I advise him to go. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 83, wind southeast 2, clouds 2. Tried the case of H. Williams against a boat, Antonio Acchs claimant. P.M. Read papers.
1927: President Gerardo Machado was greeted by a large crowd when he boarded the steamer Governor Cobb for his return to Cuba after a two week visit to the United States. He had visited Washington, New York and Chicago during his stay.
1940: The Democratic Primary, which was the defacto election was held. The winners were: Bernie C. Papy, state representative; Raymond Lord, county judge; Berlin A. Sawyer, sheriff; Claude A. Gandolfo, tax assessor; Joe E. McMahon, tax collector; Harry Dongo, clerk criminal court; Clarence Pierce, school board; Carlyle Roberts, school board; Eduardo C. Gomez, county commission; Braxton Warren, county commission and Norberg Thompson, county commission.
1946: In the Democratic Primary, and defacto election, Bernie C. Papy was re-elected as the state representative and Gerald Saunders was elected for the first time to the county commission.
1968: The winners in the Democratic primary were: William G. Roberts, state representative; John W. Parker, county commission; and Ralph E. Cunningham Jr., state attorney.
1976: David Brinkley was in Key West filming part of the bicentennial special to be shown on NBC Television.
1980: Four hundred Marines were ordered to Key West to take charge of the Cuban refugee management.