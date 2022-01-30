1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked by the Fort and home by Porter’s Spring. Bathed. At 8:30 A.M. barometer 29.49.5, thermometer 71.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 8. Found that Dan had been stealing money for Lucy Haley. I had suspected him for some days. Whipped him severely but could not make him confess any thing so I took him to the jail and desired the jailor to lock him up by himself in a darken room to see if he would confess. I must sell him, he will lie and steal and is a great rascal but a very smart boy. It is with great reluctance that I find I must sell and I do not like the idea of selling a Negro. I cannot manage a young man and if I ever buy another I must get a grown one. Read papers.
1911: Curtis Aircraft test pilot J.A.W. McCurdy attempted to fly from Key West to Havana, but crashed short of the island and was rescued by a U.S. Navy destroyer.
1915: Key West had 29 cigar factories employing 2,100 workers who made 62,415,000 cigars from imported Cuban tobacco.
1927: New York Mayor James J. Walker stopped in Key West on his way to Cuba. Mayor Leslie A. Curry welcomed him to the Island City.
1929: President-elect Herbert Hoover arrived at Long Key Fish Camp by train from Miami. He boarded the houseboat Amitie for his second attempt to land a sailfish.
1947: Al Jolson, stage and radio star, appeared at the Birthday Ball at the Naval Base. He also appeared at the Casa Marina for the March of Dimes campaign.
1961: Ground was broken for the new Greyhound bus depot behind Ramonin’s Restaurant at 615 Duval St.
1967: Charles Helberg, 62, died of a sudden heart attack at the Key Wester Motel on South Roosevelt that he built in 1951. In December 1949, Helberg, Vicent Conley and Abe Golan formed Key West Improvement, Inc., which purchased most of the eastern half of Key West from William R. Porter and the Key West Realty Company.