1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. Captain Joseph Swiler sailed this morning for Mobile via Tallahassee by him I sent Mr. Willis a Ticklox and hunting cap and wrote him a note. Wrote a letter of instructions to Captain Henry Barclay my agent for the disposal of Florida lands. The Brigantine Orythia of New Orleans arrived today, 19 days from Charleston having experienced bad weather on the passage. A Mr. Torry and agent for the underwriters in Boston arrived this morning in a smack from Havana and immediately issued an attachment against all the cargo of the Brig Halcyon which now remains on the Key and also the sugars laden on board of the Schooner Mayflower by which means Brother is stopped for yet a long time. Wind east northeast fresh.
1940: Company E, 265th Field Artillery of the Florida National Guard was called into active federal service. The 90 Key Westers under the command of Capt. William C. Harris would leave for Texas in January.
1959: Jose Oropeza was the owner of the Square Deal Market at 829 Simonton St.
1966: The cornerstone of the new Monroe County Justice Building, on the corner of Whitehead and Fleming streets, was laid by the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida.
1966: The first class of the Florida Keys Junior College School of Nursing completed their training. The 11 members of the class received their caps in a ceremony at the Presbyterian Church of the Rock.
1983: The Monroe County Commission approved the preliminary construction plans for Garden Cove, the second part of the Port Bougainville on Upper Key Largo.
1996: Sandy Archer unveiled the sign that renamed 14th Street as Glynn R. Archer Jr. Drive to honor her late husband.