Today in Keys History

Stock Island to Boca Chica highway bridge and Luther Pinder’s restaurant on Boca Chica, around 1940.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1843: The Key West wrecking schooner Rome found floating barrels of pork and lard near Key Vaca, and between there and Bahia Honda it “never lost sight” of barrels of sugar — all apparently cargo from a ship that had sunk with no other trace.

1924: After a parade through Key West, the Key West chapter of the Ku Klux Klan held an induction ceremony at Bayview Park. Gen. Nathan B. Forrest, grandson of the Confederate general, swore in 151 new initiates in the ritual. To this date, the local chapter had received 690 applications for membership.