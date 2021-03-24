1822: Mr. Hemming arrived from Mobile, Alabama with workers and material to erect the first house on the island.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6. Weather cool all night. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 68.5, wind east 1, clear but slightly hazy. The steamer Vanderbilt does not take off today as her engineer has left her and Smith has sent to Havana for one. Filed the libel of Edgar A. Coste et. als vs. cargo and materials of the ship Mariner.
1898: Rear Adm. William T. Sampson relieved Adm. Montgomery Sicard as Commander of the North Atlantic Squadron and broke his flag in the USS New York anchored off Key West.
1902: The Monroe County Commission awarded a contract to build the new armory to Bruce and John T. Sawyer. The bid was $7,900 and the board added $500 for some improvements.
1911: The members of the Board of Monroe County Commissioners were J.R. Curry Jr., chairman, W.R. Porter, E.M. Roberts, D. Milord and B.B. Warren. The other county officers were; W.B. Curry, treasurer; T.A. Sweeting, collector of revenue and T.O. Otto, assessor.
1913: Mrs. Booker T. Washington addressed the women of the city at the A.M.E. Zion Church.
1932: Lena Johnson, the first woman to hold elected office in Key West when she served on the city commission 1927-28, died in Key West.
1955: The newly formed Military Order of the World Wars held it first meeting at the Fort Taylor Officer’s Club.
1963: Eckwood Solomon Jr., of Key West, graduated from the Philippine Military Academy, the first American to attend the Academy. He finished first in his class and was presented his diploma by Philippine President Diosdado Macapagal.
1993: Key West resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Hersey died at 78. He was the elder statesman of the Key West writing community. He had been a winter resident of Key West since 1976.