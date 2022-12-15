Today in Keys History

The Baptist Church on Eaton Street, destroyed in a fire in 1956.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Weather thick with a drizzling rain. Wind about west southwest. At about 12 the wind hauled to the southeast and it cleared up. Drew up and executed a power of attorney to Henry A. Barclay of Mobile for the space of one year to sell Florida lands. Read May’s Maxims. Wind southeast, weather pleasant.

1835: Major Francis L. Dade, Commander of the Key West Army Barrack, sailed to Tampa with his command.