1815: Juan Pablo Salas, a Spanish Royal Artillery Officer station in St. Augustine, was given a land grant for the island of Cayo Hueso by the Spanish Governor of Florida Don Juan de Estrada.
1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No Report.
1845: The Marine Hospital Key West opened for the treatment of merchant marine sailors.
1906: The Mexican Navy’s school ship Yucatan left for Cuba after four days in Key West where they were entertained by the mayor and citizens of the city.
1923: More than an inch of rain fell in 22 minutes, flooding streets and sidewalks.
1967: Key West won the Florida Little Major League State baseball title in a 6-1 victory over Pensacola.
1973: The U.S. Navy announced that Reconnaissance Attack Wing One would move to Key West. The wing had five squadrons and 2,250 people. They flew the sophistic RA5C Vigilantes.
1983: County Commissioner Alison Fahrer’s one-vote election victory on Nov. 2, 1982, challenged by losing contender Henry L. Rosenthal Jr., was upheld by Chief Circuit Judge M. Ignatius Lester.
1984: Bill Butler, founder and “King” of the Key West Junkanoos island entertainers since the 1950s, died at 71.
1988: Florence Maloney Spottswood died at 96. She was the widow of Col. Robert Spottswood and mother of the late John Spottswood, who had served as Monroe County Sheriff and State Senator for many years.