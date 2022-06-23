1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, June 23rd Commences with moderate breezes from the Eastward and clear pleasant weather, Grampus in company, at 1:30 Set the Studding Sails on both sides, bailed up the Fore Sail and hauled down the Main Top Mast Stay Sail. At 4 Gibed ship and took in the Starboard Lower Studding Sail, two Strange Sail in sight. From 4 to 6 pleasant, at 5:45 came up with the chase, the Grampus lying too in company with her, shortened Sail and Hove Too — the Land in sight bearing S. by E. From 6 to 8 weather the same, Capt. Gregory came on board and informed that the chase was the American Brig Mary from Providence (R.I.) for Havanna with a valuable cargo, and that he had determined to give her Convoy at the Special request of the Capt. At 7:30 he went on board with Mr. Timberlake and at 8 filled away to the Southward and Eastward, the Brig in company, filled away the Fore Top Sail and Stood us per Log. From 8 to 12 winds from the Eastward, at 9 bore to the Northward and Hove Too under the Jib, single reefed Top Sail and Main Sail. From 12 to 4 a.m. wind and weather the same, lying too with the Top Sail to the Mast. From 4 to 8 fresh breezes and pleasant, at 4:40 bore Ship to the Southward, at 5 discovered 4 Strange Sail in different directions, made them out Merchantmen, at 6 discovered the Land ahead, took the Bonnet off the Fore Sail and sent down the Fore Top Gallant yard, at 6:40 Set the Fore Sail, at 8 the Pan of Matanzas, bearing S.W. by W. distant 8 or 9 Leagues. From 8 to Meridian moderate and pleasant, at 9 Tacked to the Northward and Eastward, at 9:30 discovered 3 Strange Sail running to the Westward, at 10 made them out to be a Brig and two Schooners, turned the reefs out of the Fore Top Sail and Main Sail, set the Flying Jib, at 11 Tacked to the Southward and put the Bonnet on the Fore Sail, at Meridian fired a Gun and hoisted our Colours, which was answered by the Brig hoisting French, and the Schooners English Colours, the Pan of Matanzas bore S.W. by W. 1/2 W., distant 6 or 7 Leagues, the Easternmost Land in sight E. by S., 7 or 8 Leagues, bore Ship to the Northward and Westward.
1904: A shooting took place on Fitzpatrick Street between two men from rival insurance companies. One man was shot in the shoulder and the other arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder.
1914: The Monroe County Commissioners were J.R. Curry Jr., chairman, W.R. Porter, W.F. Malone and George Sanchez. The other county officials were: W. Hunt Harris, judge; E.P. Roberts, county solicitor; D.A. Filer, clerk; Hugh Gunn, county judge; Clement Jaycocks, sheriff; P.L. Jaycocks, chief deputy; Harry Barker, deputy; W.B. Curry, treasurer; T.A. Sweeting, collector of revenue; T.O. Otto, assessor and W.A. Gwynn, justice of the peace.
1937: In the run-off election, Cleveland Niles was elected county commissioner and Floney Pellicier was elected constable.
1944: Key West native Sgt. Harry L. (Bubber) Wickers was killed in action in France.