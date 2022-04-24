1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went to the market. Packed a barrel of crockery. Catalan making a box for the piano. After breakfast bought of Colonel John H. Winder a check on the Bank of the Republic, New York, draw by L. Savage, Cashier of the Commercial Bank of Wilmington, NC, 3 April 1857, for $118.81. At 10 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 68, wind northwest 2, clouds 4. The Fashion sailed about 4 P.M. Catalan made the box for the piano and cased the ice chest. Did not pack in the evening but put my clothes in a trunk so as to send the wardrobe home.
1908: In commencement exercises held at the San Carlos, Lancelot Lester became the first graduate of Key West High School.
1966: PFC Richard Recupero, a Key West native, was killed in action in Vietnam. Recupero’s wife and 2-week-old son he had never seen lived in Norfolk.
1980: Two boats every five minutes were being launched at Garrison Bight to form an armada of small craft bound to Cuba in hope of bringing their families to the U.S. The total number of refugees that had arrived in Key West was estimated at 765.
1982: Gov. Bob Graham was in Key West to deliver the commencement speech at the Florida Keys Community College and said that the mock secession by the Conch Republic was deft and appropriate.
1985: Writer Alison Lurie, a winter resident of Key West, won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her novel “Foreign Affairs.”
1985: Key West Mayor Richard Heyman and Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Chairman Joe Pinder broke ground for a new water distribution system for Key West.