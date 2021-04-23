1833: Dr. B.B. Strobel and D.C. Pinkham fought a duel in which Pinkham was shot in the chest and died. Strobel left for his former home in Charleston, South Carolina, that night and never returned to Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 75, wind south southeast 3, clouds 7. Read papers. At 2 p.m. Captain Israel Vogdes with his company of 40 men left for Fort Myers in the J.J. Taylor. Dr. Richard Simpson went with him. Mrs. Julius Tift went to Asa Tift’s house this morning. She will stay with him until she goes north and home. John Geiger has sold the Lonja to Manuel Farina for a Negro boy valued at $600 and $800 with payments in six, 12, 18 and 24 months. Drew up a bill of sale for the boy.
1905: James G. Jones, Deputy U.S. Commissioner and Deputy Clerk of the U.S. Court, died at 83. He had served as mayor of Key West, Monroe County Sheriff, Monroe County Tax Collector, Justice of the Peace and U.S. Marshal. He was born in Canada and arrived in Key West in 1850 when his ship wrecked on the Florida Reef.
1967: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church was dedicated by Dr. Royal A. Yout, president of the Florida Synod.
1980: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a steady stream of boats being trailed south as the Miami exile community converged on Key West to sail to Cuba to pick up relatives who the Castro government were reported letting leave. By the end of the day, 280 Cuban refugees had arrived in Key West and another 68 in Miami.
1982: The Florida Keys officially seceded from the Union in a mock ceremony to protest the Border Patrol establishing a roadblock at Florida City to check the citizenship of everyone leaving Monroe County. Traffic delays caused by the roadblock had resulted in a dramatic drop in tourist traffic to the Keys. Prime Minister Dennis Wardlow then announced the establishment of the Conch Republic.
1990: President George H.W. Bush designated Reef Relief, a Key West-based environmental group, as one of his daily Points of Light.