1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, Jan. 11 Wind still adverse and weather unsettled. Lat. No Obs. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 4135 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 56 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Butter, 3 1/2 Gls. Molasses, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked up by the Barracks and across by the Long Road to South Beach and home by Porter’s Spring. The road’s bad from the rain yesterday evening and the spring tide last night. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.54, thermometer 74, wind northwest 3, clouds 9. The wind came out of the northwest about half past 6 this morning and appearances we will have a severe northern. The Babe is clear of fever but mouth is sore. Read papers. In the evening made a fire in the stove. Gave Babe Acon and Bell as her fever was coming on which stopped it and before bedtime she was free of fever sent for Dr. Seily who came up and prescribed Mirviv three globs at intervals of five hours to remedy the flow of saliva.
1911: The Commercial Club and the Chamber of Commerce held a joint meeting and consolidated into the Chamber of Commerce and elected Dr. J.B. Maloney president.
1938: The contractor building the road on Bahia Honda found traces of oil in the rocks after blasting to level the roadway.
1956: Stanley Switlik announced plans for an exclusive residential subdivision on Long Key Point.
1967: A Key West-based crawfishing boat and two boats out of Marathon were involved in a gun battle near the Cay Sal Banks, Bahamas in which one man was killed and one wounded.
1974: ABC Records finished shooting a film special at the Pier House titled “Introducing Jimmy Buffet.”
1977: A contract for the Harry S Truman animal import center on Fleming Key was awarded. The facility took two years to complete and was capable of quarantining 500 head of livestock for a five-month period.
1994: Rex Weech, long-time groundskeeper of the Key West High School stadium, died at 87.
1998: Fly-fishing pioneer Jimmie Albright died at 82. He was a pioneer in catching bonefish and tarpon on fly-fishing tackle and help make it the major sport it is today.