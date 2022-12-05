1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. After breakfast down to the store with Brother. George Weaver better. Nearly everyone is sick or complaining of a bad cold. After dinner took a nap. At 4 p.m. a slight rain came attended by a fresh breeze and about 9 p.m. a heavy squall accompanied by heavy rain for a short time came up from the southwest, wind south southeast fresh. Weather pleasant.

1859: In the city election, Mayor John P. Baldwin was re-elected and James C. Clapp, John Curry, Richard M. Kemp and Henry Mulrennan were elected to the board of aldermen.