1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. After breakfast down to the store with Brother. George Weaver better. Nearly everyone is sick or complaining of a bad cold. After dinner took a nap. At 4 p.m. a slight rain came attended by a fresh breeze and about 9 p.m. a heavy squall accompanied by heavy rain for a short time came up from the southwest, wind south southeast fresh. Weather pleasant.
1859: In the city election, Mayor John P. Baldwin was re-elected and James C. Clapp, John Curry, Richard M. Kemp and Henry Mulrennan were elected to the board of aldermen.
1911: The officers of the new Key West Yacht Club were elected. They were: J. Vinning Harris, commodore; John Wardlow, vice commodore; Thomas E. Reedy, secretary and J.N. Fogarty, treasurer.
1940: Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox and his party left Key West after spending the night at the BOQ at the new Naval Air Station on Trumbo Point. He had inspected all the Navy property in Key West and left for Panama.
1953: The first Upper Keys Lime Festival got underway on the Indian Key Fill with a memorial service honoring the pioneers of the Keys.
1959: The new Seventh Day Adventist Church on Fifth Street at Seidenberg was dedicated by Don Rees, president of the Southern Union Conference of Seventh Day Adventist.
1968: Earl J. (Pete) Toomer of Key West was elected president of the Florida Shrimp Association.
1976: Key West resident Tennessee Williams was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. The announcement was made by a part-time Key West resident John Heresy.
1976: Victor R. Shavers, Key West native, was promoted to the rank of Lt. Col. in a ceremony in Washington. Shavers is a graduate of Douglass High School’s class of 1956.
1981: Artist Henry Faulkner, a long time winter resident of Key West, was killed in a car crash in Lexington, Kentucky.