1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 the weather threatening rain which came in a heavy squall from the southwest about 7 and fell calm as soon as it rain. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 74, wind south southeast 1, clouds 8. Rained at intervals nearly all day. A moderate wind came out of the northwest about 5.
1891: The Key West City Commission passed an ordinance prohibiting the killing or trapping of any songbirds.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:10, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, went to different parents’ houses, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Club, Myra and I went to P.O., to Corinne’s, to P.O. again, back to Corinne’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Aunt Flodie’s, to Mrs. S. again, took car, came home, had tea, came to bed.
1927: The U.S. Army announced that the post cemetery of the Key West Army Barracks would be moved to Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola.
1943: The U.S. Government began building the High School Annex on United Street. The $65,000 schoolhouse had 14 rooms and was funded entirely by the federal government.
1944: Monroe County Commissioner Harry Harris was released from the U.S. Army in August of 1943, and afterward, three attempts were made to send him back and three times he was deferred.
1952: There were 250 shrimp trawlers operating out of Key West and the average catch was 2,500 pounds per trip.
1971: John Dedek purchased the neglected property at 227 Duval St. and restored it and opened the Fogarty House 1875 Restaurant and Cafe.