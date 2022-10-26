1830: William Hackley kept a diary from 1829 to 1857 about his life in Key West. Some of the earliest surviving entries are form the Fall of 1830. Following is the entry for October 26, 1830: Rose about sunrise and read a portion of the “Acts Of The Apostles” Commenced reading a “Treatise on the Law of Nisi Prius” by Anthony Hammond, Esq., of the Inner Temple. Captain John Whalton and Ede Van Evour appointed arbitrators in the case of the Brig Halcyon brought in an award of 56 ½ per cent on the gross amount of the brig and cargo. Captain Pardon C. Greene the agent for the brig would not accept it and they on a recommendation brought in another award of 56 per cent on the brig and cargo, valued at $40,000 which when the duties paid on the residue of the cargo would bring the owners in debt more than $70,000 being in fact more than 100 per cent on the vessel and cargo. The case is probably one of bribery for as to Van Evour, he has never had any character since I have known him and the wording of the award is sufficient to show what the principles of the others must necessarily be. They are consulting about bringing in another award as the second one was refused. Every disinterested person on the Key is against such barefaced villainy and if the award is accepted the character of the Key must be damaged without repair. Played whist until about ten. The wind still from the northeast and blows fresh.
1965: The permanent Army Hawk missile just north of Key West International Airport was dedicated by Adm. T.A. Christopher and Mayor Kermit Lewin.
1968: Congressman Dante Fascell dedicated the new Post Office on Summerland Key.
1994:Buddy Owen’s famous B.O.’s Fish Wagon on Duval Street was moved to a new home on Key West Bight at the corner of Caroline and William streets.