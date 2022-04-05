1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, April 5th Fresh breezes and pleasant, all the Convoy in Company making Signals occasionally which are promptly obeyed. Spoke the Schooner Comet from Havana offered her Convoy. Lat. 24.09 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on Board 3800 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 77, wind southeast 2, clouds 4. Stephen Mallory and Douglas come to my office about 10 and remained until near 1 and we consulted about the water lots and concluded that Mallory was to draw up the supplemental bill.
1876: The lighthouse on Fort Jefferson was lighted.
1909: Alfredo Zayas, Vice President of Cuba, visited the Cuban Community of Key West and was welcomed by Mayor Joseph Fogarty at a reception in the San Carlos.
1957: Katherine Harris, future Florida Secretary of State and Congresswoman, was born at the Naval Hospital Key West.
1968: The Key West City Commission by a unanimous vote appointed Winston L. James as Key West Police Chief, replacing Armando Perez Jr., who resigned.
1969: Former President Harry S Truman and his wife, Bess, left Key West after a two-week visit. This was his last visit to the Keys.
1976: By unanimous vote, the Key West City Commission appointed G.C. “Gibby” Cates fire chief.
1976: Joseph “Bum” Farto, former Key West Fire Chief, failed to appear in court for sentencing for his conviction of drug dealing. He was never seen again.
1989: The U.S. Air Force Surveillance blimp nicknamed “Fat Albert” went down in the Gulf of Mexico to the northwest of its base on Cudjoe Key.