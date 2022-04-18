1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, April 18th Fresh breezes and pleasant, in chase of a Strange Ship apparently armed, but finding that we gained on her but little, and knowing that She was one of the Transports from Vera Cruz, I gave up the Chase and Stood my course. At 7 a.m. Robert Hizier fell overboard, Rounded Too, and picked him up. This day passed a Spanish Convoy, the Commander of which we Spoke, they were from Vera Cruz. Lat. 21.12 N. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2279 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went to the market, felt very unwell. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 77, wind east 3, clouds 2. Rode up to the Barracks with Colonel John H. Winder to show him corners of the United States grounds. At home all evening waiting for Dr. Maxwell the new doctor for the hospital who will take the house I am in and will probably take a part of my furniture. Cleaned the old dining table with Pennington’s Polish which answers beautifully. Walked to the Fort with Matilda. I feel somewhat better though still badly. Hatty went to Captain Cornelius Curtis’s to stay, they want us to break up housekeeping at once and go to them. Mrs. Curtis seems to feel very badly about our going.
1988: Ernest Hemingway was posthumously inducted into the Florida Artist Hall of Fame by Florida Secretary of State Jim Smith in a ceremony at the Monroe County Library.