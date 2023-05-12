Today in Keys History

The USS Wilkes-Barre CL 103 at the Outer Mole of the Naval Station, before it was sunk as an artificial reef off Key West in April 1972.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1823: The U.S. Navy schooners Weasel and Fox, accompanied by two barges, left Key West for a cruise against piracy around Cuba.

1860: The U.S. Navy steamer Wyandotte arrived at Key West from the south side of Cuba with the captured slave ship William of Baltimore. The 560 Africans onboard William were all quite young, and many were very ill because of the cruel and unsanitary conditions on the slaver.