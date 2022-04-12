1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, April 12th Still working to Windward, Sounding occasionally on the Yucatan Bank, Current Setting rapidity is such that these last 24 hours we have gained but 17 miles. Lat. 22. [unreadable]. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3268 Gallons.
1836: Alden A.M. Jackson was named Postmaster of Key West.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.32, thermometer 72, wind west 1, clouds 1. Read papers. Knocked the partitions out of my gun box and filled it with books, put the guns (apart) into one of the bookshelves, packed the magazine, filling up with books.
1893: The Key West Cornet Band was the “Champion of the State.” The officers of the band were: Charles A.Shavers, president; F.W. Adams Jr., vice president; F.E.Welters, secretary; N.F. English, treasurer and Cubel Mickens, leader and director.
1898: Lewis Otto was named Postmaster of Key West.
1937: A party from Green Bay, Wisconsin, fishing with charter boat captain Jake Key, brought in a kingfish that weighed 121 pounds.
1949: General Dwight D. Eisenhower and the Joint Chiefs of Staff left Key West after three days of meeting. Gen. Eisenhower who has been recuperating in Key West since March 28 went to Georgia for more rest and the other Chiefs returned to Washington.
1950: President Gonzales Videla of Chile departed Boca Chica at 11 a.m. to continue his journey to Washington for a meeting with President Harry S Truman.
1956: Adlai Stevenson II, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, spoke to an overflow crowd at Bayview Park.