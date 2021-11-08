1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with fresh breezes and clear pleasant weather — at 2:30 discovered a strange sail under the Land, called all hands and trimmed Ship in Chase. At 4 the Chase ahead under all sail endeavoring to Escape. Wind from the Southward and Eastward. From 4 to 6 Wind fresh from the Starboard, at 4:30 took in the Starboard Lower Steering sail, discovered another Strange Sail near the Land. At 5 the Chase ahead hoisted French Colours. Fired the Lee Bow Gun and Hoisted English Colours; at 5:30 she hove too, shortened sail — hove too and sent a boat on board — at 6 the boat returned with the Mate and papers of the Chase — she proved to be the French Schooner Y, formerly the French Schooner Eugene and the American Schooner Rolla —owned by M. M. Legend & Co. and the Governor of Guadaloupe, Commanded by Charles Foucard of Marseilles — with the following Cargo on board: 985 Gallons Rum, 1 Trunk Caps, 7 Casks Muskets, 7000 lbs. Tobacco, 1 Trunk Umbrellas, 500 lbs. Powder, 980 Bars Iron, 1 Trunk Hats and 4 bbls. Paint. Left Guadaloupe July 7th and Thomas 4th August. This Vessel is unquestionably waiting for a Cargo of Slaves. From 6 to 8 Wind fresh with heavy rain — sent Lt. Montgomery with 12 Men to take charge of the Schooner and keep company during the Night — brought on board 8 of the Sch. Crew — at 7 a heavy Tornado in all sail — at 8 made sail and stood at the N.N.W. From 8 to 12 pleasant breezes with rain, under easy sail steering to the N. by Westward, the Y on the Lee Quarter. [Continued on Nov. 9.]
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked above Moffats when finding the tide so high that I could not cross dry footed, returned home and fixed a pump. Dan is much better this morning he has been quite sick and yesterday he was very weak. The fever did not leave him entirely till in the night. This gives me more confidence in the little pills. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.56.5, thermometer 86.5. wind east southeast 2, clouds 5. Welch showed me letters from the underwriters in Boston and in New York in which they expressed the wish that Samuel Douglas be employed to defend all cases brought in court, but the letters at the same time stated that the Captain has the right to choose his own legal advisor. This will migrate against me and I see nothing left for me but to go west in the spring. Wrote to P. Williams enclosing the rejection of the claim of William Roberts for bounty lands for him to get it reversed as the ground on which it was rejected “That the schooner Obsigo was not in the Florida War” is false she being employed for about two years. Wrote to J. Livingston declining his offer to pay him $10.00 to put my name in his catalogue of reliable lawyers, he is a perfect swindler. Hiram Benner called about 8 and till after 9.
1899: The strike at the Gato cigar factory has been settled. The cigarmakers union, recently organized, signed agreements with some factories, and the other factories not paying the union wages had to stop work.