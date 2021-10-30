1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: We have made but a few miles this day. The Current appears to increase in rapidity, setting about E.N.E. Lat. 8.18 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4936 Gallons. 54 lbs. Beef, 5 lbs. Butter, 3 3/4 Gall. Whiskey. Broached one bbl. Beef and one bbl. Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked up by the Barracks and crossed the island by the Long Road and found when opposite Linn’s Pond four ducks flew close to me and soon after heard a gun in Linn’s Pond. Two ducks rose out of one of the small holes near the South Beach and lit in one of the ponds which runs along inside the beach. After heard a gun at Mead’s Pond and nine ducks flew close over me and lit with the others and someone flush a single duck in the west end of the lighthouse pond. Crossed to the beach and before I got to the road six more ducks (large one) flew towards the ponds and soon after I heard a gun fired in that direction on my way home saw more doves than I have seen together on this Key. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 82, wind east 1, clouds 6. Bought three pairs of boots from Charles Howe. Yesterday got some cabbage, beets, turnips and onions but they having been purchased with several others and divided do not known what they cost. While I was hunting Matilda sent down town and bought two dozen plates for $2.00. After dinner went with my gun and killed one duck and one yellow leg. Saw several single ducks flying. Raining nearly all evening but I had a piece of oil cloth which I threw over my shoulders and kept me dry.
1899: The cigarmakers have formed a union composed of both Americans and Cubans. Even though the Cubans are in the majority, there were two sets of officers and they would alternately be in charge of the weekly meetings. To avoid strikes, a committee of one Cuban and one American in each factory was chosen to report complaints whenever they were made. They reported to the general committee, which would decide and their decision would be final.
1900: The people of Key West raised more than $1,200 for victims of the Galveston hurricane. The disbanded cigarmaker’s union voted to give the $375.75 remaining in the treasure to the cause.
1923: The Pierce Brothers Hardware Company was located at the corner of Fleming and Elizabeth streets. They carried building materials, tools, sporting goods, bicycles and automobile accessories.
1923: Ralph B. Pinder was Key West Fire Chief, with headquarters at City Hall on Greene Street. Captain W.H. Turner was in charge of Station No. 3, at the corner of Grinnell and Virginia streets.
1946: Fred J. Dion resigned as city tax assessor and recommended to the city manager the office be merged with the county office.