1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: I was in hopes that the Wind we had been favoured with the preceding day would have continued for some days — But it fell calm at the commencement of these 24 hours, continued so with occasional intervals of light airs. Lat. 37.53 Long. 47.18. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on board 4303 Gallons. Provisions, 54 lbs. Pork , 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 85.5, calm, clouds 7. One corner of a rain squall which passed over the Barracks passed over town. The weather looked to squally and my eyes were to sore to take my gun but I saw a flock of large snipe flying west and number were killed during the day but I blistered my heel on my morning walk and could not go out again.
1905: The cornerstone of the National Bank building at the corners of Duval and Front streets was laid; John T. Sawyer, one of the directors, placed a silver coin under the stone.
1967: Julius F. Stone, the Works Progress Administration official who saved the Key West economy by making the Keys a tourist resort, died in New South Wales, Australia.
1969: Gerald Adams died at 69. For more than a quarter of a century, he was connected with his father in the operation of Adams Dairy, the last dairy to produce milk in Key West. He served on the Monroe County School Board from 1948 to 1961 and the Gerald Adams School was named for him.
1972: Key West native, Pete Nebo died at 62. In the late 1920s, Nebo was one of the best flyweight and later lightweight fighters in the country.
1987: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joseph Lash died at 77. He had made his home in Key West for the last nine years of his life.