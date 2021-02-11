1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked above the Barracks when finding the road muddy returned and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.46.5, thermometer 72, wind east by south 1, clouds 7. Argued the motion for a rehearing in the case of the ship Ashburton. Judge William Marvin refused the motion on the grounds that he had not misunderstood the evidence and that the wreckers either did not know of the existence of the reef or that they acted in bad faith in not telling of it and were entitled to no salvage but rather should be punished for their bad faith and that either Welch and Captain Walton told an untruth or the wreckers were not worthy of salvage. This I grant but I cannot believe that either Welch or Walton. Tried the motion for reappraisement in the case of the ship Lavinia Adams on the ground that the appraisement was too high. Judge Marvin said that the affidavit of the appraisers that their appraisement was based upon a mistake and they wished to change it where necessary. Gave time for Samuel Douglas to procure the affidavit. Tried the case of James Riggs vs. the bark George Thomas. Examined Riggs and Captain Cutler and submitted case without argument.
1894: Napoleon Pinder, a native of Nassau, was the largest man in Key West. At 21 years of age he was 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed 228 pounds.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:10, dressed, did work, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Prof., took music lesson, came back, stayed awhile, dressed, Lena, Emil and I went to see Vitascope.
1917: Polk’s Key West Directory of 1917-18 listed 19 barber shops in the city.
1947: President Harry S Truman signed the authorization permitting the Cuban airline Aerovis Q to operate daily flights between Key West and Havana.
1950: Capt. Francis L. Busey turned over command of the U.S. Naval Air Station, Key West to Capt. Robert S. Quackenbush in a formal ceremony at the Boca Chica Field.
1961: The U.S. Navy announced that it had named one of its new streets in the Sigsbee Park Housing for Stephen R. Mallory. Mallory, who was from Key West, served as a U.S. Senator from Florida in the 1850s and during the Civil War was Secretary of the Navy of the Confederate States.
1971: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 7.1 million pounds fresh produce was shipped through the port of Key West in January. Most of this was cucumbers shipped from Central America.
1976: The U.S. Navy water pipeline system was transferred to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority by Marjorie Lynch, United States Undersecretary of Health Education and Welfare.