1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light breezes and pleasant. At 1:40 discovered a Strange Sail on the Starboard Bow, made all sail in chase; about 4 p.m. made Cape Sierra Leone, ahead closing with the Chase fast, which at Sun Set was about four miles ahead. At 8 came up with and spoke the Stranger who proved to be a Coasting Schooner from the Isle de Los bound to Sierra Leone. From the Master of this Vessel we learned the melancholy intelligence of the death of Mr. Winn, our Govt. Agent at Sierra Leone and of several others of the Whites, whose names the informant could not remember. At 11:30 observing a heavy Tornado approaching came to anchor in 14 Fathoms Water. At 8:30 dispatched the Launch and First Cutter to Sierra Leone and immediately after got underway to beat nearer in but found the Current setting with such rapidity that we gained but little. Cape Sierra Leone bearing at Meridian S.E. by S. distant about 4 Leagues. Lat. [not given] Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 81 Gallons, Remains on board 3600 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 14 lbs. Butter, 15 lbs. Pork, 7 1/2 Galls. Molasses, 2 1/2 Galls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked up to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 81, wind east northeast 2, clouds 2. Got Hatty’s cow driven up as she will a calf soon. Read papers.
1962: An U.S. Army missile battalion arrived in Key West and took over the Casa Marina Hotel for its command post for anti-aircraft missiles that were set around the island including one battery on Smathers Beach.
1965: The permanent U.S. Army Hawk missile site just north of Key West International Airport was dedicated by Adm. T.A. Christopher and Mayor Kermit Lewin.
1968: Congressman Dante Fascell dedicated the new Post Office on Summerland Key.
1994: Buddy Owen’s famous B.O.’s Fish Wagon on Duval Street moved to a new home on Key West Bight at the corner of Caroline and William streets.
1994: Three-time Key West Mayor Dr. Delio M. Cobo died at 83. He served as mayor from 1957 to 1959, 1959 to 1961 and 1969 to 1971. He also served as a Key West City Commissioner and on the Florida Keys Aqueduct Commission.