1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 5 and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 86, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. A few drops of rain fell about day break. Read papers.
1903: The cornerstone was laid for the First Congregational Church on William Street. The ceremony was conducted by The Rev. S.F. Gale, Home Missionary Superintendent for the Congregational Church of Florida.
1914: The R.L. Polk & Company Key West City Directory contained 8,606 names. By using the multiple three to allow for women and children, whose names did not appear, a population of 25,818 was indicated for the city.
1934: Frank Welters died at 70. In 1889, he was one of the founders of the 17-piece Welters Cornet Band, which had appeared all over the state and was named Champion Band of the State.
1946: The polio epidemic was at 19 cases with four deaths. Of the four deaths, three were adults.
1967: TV and movie actor Nick Adams was in Key West to visit the Hemingway House.
1978: Capt. W.I. Lewis relieved Capt. James McCardell as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.