1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Thursday, September 12th Pleasant Northerly Trades, standing by the wind on the Larboard Tack. Passed a strange Sail standing to the West. Lat. 26.56 N. Long. 33.24 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 2986 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 80 lbs. Beef, 36 lbs. Flour, 18 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1871: John Bartlum died at 57. He was born in the Bahamas and was working in Key West by 1835. He was the leading shipbuilder in Key West, working for the firm of Bowne and Curry. His greatest achievement was the clipper ship Stephen R. Mallory, the only clipper ship built in the South with native labor. In 1847, he moved his home from Green Turtle Key in the Bahamas to 730 Eaton St.
1972: The following were winners in the elections: Harry Knight, tax collector; Bill Chappell, circuit court judge; Harry Harris, county commissioner and Harry Pritchard, county commissioner.
1978: The election winners were Joe Allen, state representative; Curt Blair, county commissioner; Ken Sorensen, county commissioner; James J. McKnight, mosquito control and Joe Balbontin, Florida Key Aqueduct Commission. In an election that was later settled by a court case, Curt Blair defeated incumbent County Commissioner Puriegton Howanitz by one vote.
1987: The nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine the USS Key West was commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia. This was the third U.S. Navy vessel to carry the name Key West.