Today in Keys History

The Fountains Restaurant after the fire in 1983.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before seven, cut an orange and read the President’s message before breakfast. Afterwards read Caldwell. Mr. Torrey yesterday dismissed his suit against the cargo of the Brig Halcyon for what reason I cannot tell. Paid my house rent for two months up to the 15th inst. $25 dollars and paid George Weaver for money lost at whist $5.75. After dinner went up to the courthouse. Pascal B. Prior is preparing to open a mess there which I am thinking of joining. After tea read Livy. During the night a smart shower of rain fell. Wind northeast by east. Weather pleasant.

1912: President William H. Taft returned from his inspection of the work on the Panama Canal and boarded a train for Washington, D.C.