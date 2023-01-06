Today in Keys History

Old City Hall on Greene Street after removal of the original tower in the 1960s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library, Florida Keys History Center

1861: Captain Meigs reported to headquarters that he had installed a draw bridge and gate to Fort Taylor, both of which are closed every night. He also reported that all the military guns were safe within the Fort.

1903: At the organizational meeting of the Florida Railroad Commission in Tallahassee, Jefferson B. Browne of Key West was elected chairman.