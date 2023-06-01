Today in Keys History

The North Beach Inn, 711 Eisenhower Drive, before it was damaged by fire in June 1947.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1861: The Army issued General Order #49 that directed that no soldier, sailor or marine was allowed to visit Key West between tattoo and reveille.

1898: The hospital ship Solace sailed for New York with 86 sick and wounded sailors and marines from the Army Hospital at the Convent.