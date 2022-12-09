Today in keys History

Shark fin drying tables on Big Pine.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose much later than usual for the darkness of the morning. Took a dose of salts to try get rid of some small blisters that rise on my feet and legs which itch exceedingly. The Sloop Splendid sold for $1,000 brought by Henry A. Barclay. Read May’s Maxims. After dinner read a novel called the “Lost Heir.” After tea went down to the store where Robert B. Stannard and some others were playing whist. During the night the wind changed to the northwest and the weather is cold.

1862: In Key West, Rear Adm. Bailey relieved Rear Adm. Lardner as Commander East Gulf Blocking Squadron.