1859: The U.S. Coast Survey steamer Corwin arrived from New York to begin surveying the reefs and channels near Knight’s Key.
1859: A wrecking smack brought five kegs of coins into Key West, each holding approximately $5,000. During the night, one of the kegs was dropped in the water, apparently an attempt to hide it away for later recovery. Four men were implicated in the scheme: three of them were arrested, and one escaped the island. The submerged keg of money was recovered by turtle fishermen.
1906: A sudden storm with heavy rains and winds up to 60 mph hit the island. Some boats were damaged, and two cigar factories were damaged by water after windows were blown out.
1906: After 14 days of testing, the DeForrest wireless telegraph was accepted by the U.S. Navy. The stations in the system were at Key West, Pensacola, San Juan, Porto Rico, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Colon, Panama.
1929: U.S. Congressman M. Alfred Michaelson of Illinois was indicted for violating federal prohibition laws. In January, Michaelson had arrived in Key West from Havana with bottles of liquor in his luggage. He was caught when one of the bottles broke at the train station and booze began leaking out of his bag.
1938: The new Overseas Highway, using adapted railroad bridges from Lower Matecumbe to Big Pine Key, opened for traffic. This allowed drivers to travel from Miami to Key West without the need for a ferry. It was estimated that 5,000 people would traverse the new route the first day.
1939: Marathon proprietor Eugene Sands was found guilty of possession of slot machines. Authorities had earlier found four of the gambling devices and one marble-game machine at his place of business.
1955: Albert Bosa revived the Comparsas dancers. They held rehearsals at the Cuban Club.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman dedicated a bridge at Duck Key, which was named for him.
1963: The Oldest Bar and Cistern Room at 428 Greene St. held its formal opening. The bar was the first “semi-open” gay business in Key West.
1974: The Key West Naval Station was closed in an emotion-packed ceremony in front of Headquarters Building 124. Rear Adm. John H. Maurer ordered the flag hauled down, ending 151 years of operations at the station.
1975: The new east and west wings of the Monroe County Library, 700 Fleming St., were dedicated. The speaker was Ralph Renick, News Director of WTVJ Television. Tennessee Williams, for whom the new auditorium was named, also attended.