1859: The U.S. Coast Survey steamer Corwin arrived from New York to begin surveying the reefs and channels near Knight’s Key.

1859: A wrecking smack brought five kegs of coins into Key West, each holding approximately $5,000. During the night, one of the kegs was dropped in the water, apparently an attempt to hide it away for later recovery. Four men were implicated in the scheme: three of them were arrested, and one escaped the island. The submerged keg of money was recovered by turtle fishermen.