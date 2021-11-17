1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Pleasant Trade Winds. Crew employed at the Rigging and at the usual daily exercises at the Great Guns, Small Arms, etc. Lat. 19.59 Long. 22.34. On the Sick List [not given], Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3451 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 56 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 74, wind east 3, clouds 1. The brig Huntress got in yesterday four days from Charleston and brings news that Buchanan was elected he had 170 votes, 149 being necessary to a choice. Drew up the libel in the case of the ship Lady Arbella. Bought a gold ring from Ferguson he took of a Californian for $5.00. A quantity of heavy clouds rose in the northwest and passed over by 2 p.m. leaving a clear dry sky and pleasant breeze from the north northwest. Gave J.P. Baldwin a root of the Chinese yam retaining a few tubers and a number of seed. Gave Captain Brown a certificate that I had recommended the detention of his mate to be a witness on the trial but that after reading the libels I found that I could do with out him and recommended his discharge.
1929: Lena Johnson, the first woman elected to the city commission, was defeated in her re-election bid by 40 votes.
1946: President Harry S Truman arrived to spend his first vacation at the Little White House. He stayed for a week.
1961: Mr. and Mrs. Jack Daniel purchased the home of the late author Ernest Hemingway for a reported $30,000.
1965: The city commission approved a 35-year lease to Key West Hand Print Fabrics for the property on Front Street, at the corner of Simonton Street.
1971: William Gamble and Lang Millan were elected to the city commission.
1974: Major and Mrs. Earl Dillion celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married in the Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Key West. She was a Key West native and he came to town with the band of the 9th Coastal Artillery Corps.
1981: Dennis Wardlow was elected mayor to replace Charles “Sonny” McCoy, who retired after 10 years in office. Joe Balboutin and Jimmy Mira were elected to the city commission.
1997: The Monroe County Commission elected Jack London mayor.