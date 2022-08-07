1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, August 7th Commences with Pleasant breezes from the Southward and Eastward, at 1:30 got out the Launch. Boatswain employed setting up the Head Stays, Gunmen on sundry jobs, Carpenter repairing Cutter. From 4 to 6, pleasant. At 5 ran the Stream Anchor out to the N.N.W., loaded the Guns with Round Shot. From 6 to 8 pleasant, at 6:30 mustered the Crew at quarters. From 8 to 10 light breezes from the Southward and Eastward. From 12 to 4 light airs and clear, pleasant weather. From 4 to 7 calm, received 108 lb. Fresh Beef and a quantity of Vegetables for the Crew, Painter blacking the Bends, Boatswain overhauling Bowsprit, rigging, etc., a pleasant breeze from the Southward and Eastward. From 8 to 12 moderate breezes and pleasant, set up the Fore Rigging, Boatswain and Gunners Crew variously employed, an English Schooner arrived from Liverpool — Draft of Water 12 ft. 8 in., forward 9 ft. 3 in. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 1812 Gallons.
1840: Indians attack and burned the settlement on Indian Key. The settlement had been found by Jacob Houseman and was the county seat for the newly formed Dade County. The raid ended Houseman’s hope for a wrecking empire separate from Key West. Killed during the raid was horticulturist and physician Henry Perrine.
1916: Dr. John B. Maloney died in Key West at 49. He was born in Key West and received his medical education at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1908, he opened the Louise Maloney Hospital, the first private hospital on the island. He served as mayor of Key West from 1897 to 1898.
1933: For the third successive year, the 265th Regiment Coast Artillery, Florida National Guard, under the command of Col. M.R. Woodward, was in camp at the Fort Taylor Reservation for two weeks of training. The troops, led by Caesar LaMonaca’s regimental band, marched from the train station to the camp past thousands of Key Westers who lined the streets.
1966: Funeral services were held for Capt. Eckwood Solomon Jr. at the First Congregational Church with burial in Key West City Cemetery. Capt. Solomon was killed in action in Vietnam.
1974: Capt. Robert H. Lovelace relieved Capt. James W. Roberts as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1983: Police Capt. Vincent Catala was shot and seriously wounded in a gun battle with a man trying to steal a car. Catala recovered and the suspect was caught and sent to prison.