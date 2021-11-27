1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No remarkable event this day. Had an examination of the quantity of Water on board, and found that there was 200 Gallons less than the amount reported by the Master: reduced the allowance to 3 Quarts. Lat. 12.34 Long. 50.29. On the Sick List. 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 1857 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 67 lbs. Beef, 37 lbs. Bread, 5 lbs. Butter, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey. Broached one bbl. of Beef
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 79.5, wind southeast 1, clouds 3. The ship Neptune of Boston came in yesterday morning to make some alteration in her cargo which is badly stored and she is very crank. The Arkwright of Portsmount, with U.S. Troops on board came in about 8 A.M. Tried the case of George Alderslade et al vs. cargo of the ship Isaac Allerton which occupied us till half-past two. Charles Tift came in and sat till 9.
1897: Mason S. Moreno was named Postmaster of Key West.
1899: Dr. J.Y. Porter, State Health Officer, lifted the yellow fever quarantine in Key West and the rest of the state, except Miami, where a few cases still exist.
1927: Pan American Airline was doing its final test on their second airplane in New York. The tri-motor Fokker was named Key West and was used to carry mail and passengers to and from Havana. The airline’s other plane was named General Machado, for the President of Cuba.
1930: The Key West Citizen was celebrating its “golden anniversary” and their occupancy of the new building on Greene Street.
1954: An era in Key West history ended when the Ella Collins was beached and abandoned. The 26-foot boat was the last of the sponging fleet that once number more than 100 vessels. The Ella Collins was built in 1902 by William Henry Sands of Big Pine Key who used native dogwood and yellow pine. Capt. Nelson Spencer, 75, had bought the vessel from the builder for $400.
1956: Vice President Richard Nixon, who was vacationing in Miami, flew to Key West to visit Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, who was recuperating at the Casa Roma Motel.
1960: The missile testing site on Cudjoe Key was undergoing final test. The site was for tracking missiles fired from Eglin Gulf Test Range near Pensacola.
1976: The Old Town Trolley sightseeing operation was sold to the Old Town Key West Development Ltd., of which Ed Swift and Chris Belland are the two general partners.
1993: Key Wester Corey Sawyer was named first-team All-American as a cornerback for Florida State University Seminoles.