1850: The steamer Creole, carrying General Narciso Lopez and his rebel army fleeing their failed invasion of Spanish Cuba, landed at the port of Key West. The Creole entered port only minutes in front of the Spanish warship Pizarro, who had been chasing her since the invasion. At the dock, Creole raised the U.S. flag, and the Pizarro left without firing.

1893: The skiff of a man named Cook who worked and lived on the Stock Island farm of W.C. Maloney was found drifting with only his hat inside. The 45-year-old Cook not been heard from for two weeks, and it was presumed he drowned.