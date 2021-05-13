1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:15 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 85, wind northwest ½, clouds 6. The Judge gave his decree in the in the cases of Curtis and Williams and decreed that the Court had no jurisdiction. Read papers. P.m. siesta. Very cloudy all day. Wind variable.
1898: A brief funeral service was held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for Ensign Worth Bagely, who was killed when enemy gunfire hit the USS Winslow off the coast of Cuba. His body was shipped to North Carolina for burial.
1935: The final report for the 1935 Florida census showed there were 12,470 people in Key West and 865 living on the Keys.
1955: Mike Warren, who operated the stand in the lobby of the Federal Building on Simonton Street for the Florida State Service for the Blind was named “Lion of the Year” by the Key West Lions Club.
1970: The 42nd Annual Convention of the Florida State Firemen’s Association was held in Marathon.
1983: Old Town Trolley, owned by Ed Swift and Chris Bellan, purchased the Conch Train from Miami-based Wometco Enterprises. Bill and Olive Kroll, who founded the train in January 1958, sold it to Wometco in 1972.
1997: The movie “Shadow Warriors: Assault on Devil’s Island” with Hulk Hogan was being filmed in Key West.