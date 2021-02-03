1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.31, thermometer 70, wind south by west 1, clouds 3. A heavy dew fell last night. The brig General Worth from Matanazs came in leaking. At 3:30 P.M. barometer 29.18, thermometer 74, wind west 1, clouds 9. Read Household Words. The USS Fulton left for Pensacola.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:45, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, played on piano, Mrs. Warren and Dollie called, was only one home, they stayed half hour, I came upstairs, dressed, went to Roberts’s, to Grandma’s, to Fannie’s, came home, read awhile, came to bed.
1953: The Key West City Commission passed an ordinance outlawing soliciting the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city bars and nightclubs. Scores of local B-Girls were out of work because of the new law.
1961: Movie star and night club entertainer Stepin Fetchit, born Lincoln Theodore Monroe Andrew Perry in Key West in 1893, appeared at Raul’s Club on South Roosevelt.
1964: Four Cuba fishing vessels caught within U.S. Territorial waters near the Dry Tortugas were brought in by the Coast Guard.
1969: Band leader Xavier Cugat was in Key West to do an engagements for Naval Personnel. He and his wife, Charo, stayed at the Pier House Motel.
1976: Fire gutted the main dining room, administration offices and cocktail lounge at the Ocean Reef Club on Key Largo.
1997: The container ship Houston ran ashore on the reef, five miles south of Saddlebunch Key.