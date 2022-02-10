1763: Florida came under British control. The last of the Keys native people left for Havana with the Spanish.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9:15 a.m. barometer 29.73, thermometer 73, wind north northeast 4, clouds 10, raw and damp with every appearance of rain. Finished the deed and gave it to James Filor. Wrote to Mother. Bought seven yards of blue flannel to make me a suit of clothes. The steamer Isabel came in late there being a gale from the north northeast with heavy seas. The schooner Dart came down from up the reef and says the wreck is broken up and no part of her is above water. A portion of her keel is driven up on a dry reef nearby.
1957: Former President Harry S Truman arrived at the Olney Inn at Islamorada. He remained until Feb. 25, with a trip to Key West on Feb. 23 to speak at a benefit for his Presidential Library.
1959: Kerr-McGee Drilling Company of Morgan City, Louisiana began testing for oil strata in an area 14 miles northwest of Key West.
1963: The first masses were said in the temporary church building of St. Bede’s Catholic Church at 2700 Flagler Avenue.
1964: Ground was broken for the 20-acre, million-dollar Searstown shopping center on North Roosevelt.
1964: Southern Bell Telephone Company opened its new building on Simonton Street.
1971: The final “official” 1970 Census figures for Key West showed a population of 29,312.
1975: The interior of the Old Island Inn on Simonton Street was destroyed by fire. Ernest Hemingway stayed in the building on his first visit to Key West.
1995: Rear Admiral William Leahy, Commander of the 7th Coast Guard District, presented the Coast Guard Unit Commendation to the Coast Guard Group Key West for its work during the Cuban refugee exodus of 1994.