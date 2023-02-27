1818: The brig Sally, sailing from Rhode Island to Havana via Savannah, was wrecked on the Florida Reef. The crew and cargo were saved and carried to Nassau, but the vessel was lost.

1923: Henry L. James, manager of the Big Pine Key shark-skinning plant, announced that the installation of new equipment was complete, which would speed the facility’s work and allow larger and more frequent shipments of product to be sent northward.