1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: A continuation of light airs inclining to Calm. After repeated trials for Sounding we at 4 p.m. this day got bottom with 57 Fathoms Line. A N.E. current still sets with great rapidity, making it almost impossible for us to get to the South which is the more unfortunate as I anticipate much trouble in getting in with the Mouth of the River from the North. Lat. 9.06 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 3763 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 156 lbs. Bread, 54 lbs. Pork, 3 3/4 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked by the Fort and South Beach home by Porter’s Well. Took dog with me. Returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 79, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. Borrowed $40.00 of W.H. Wall and Company. Wrote to P. Williams enclosing a ten-dollar bill being his fees in procuring land warrants for William Shaw and J.P. Smith, sent it out of my own pocket as I have not delivered either warrant. Rain in the afternoon.
1892: Key West celebrated the 400th anniversary of the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus with special programs in all the schools.
1899: Miss Carrie Watson returned to Matacumbe Key to take charge of the school there for her third term at the school.
1908: Dr. J.B. Maloney opened the Louise Maloney Hospital on Fleming Street, next to the Key West Drug Company. This was the first civilian hospital on the island.
1923: William A. And Copeland C. Johnson were proprietors of the Overseas Hotel at 917 Fleming St.
1951: Monroe County had 5,000 rooms in motels, hotels, rooming houses and apartments, according to a report from the Florida Hotel and Restaurant Commission. The county also had 193 restaurants with 8,291 seats.
1962: The “Today” TV showed that Key Westers are remaining calm in spite of the military buildup and threat from the Cuban Missile Crisis.