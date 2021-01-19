1822: In Havana, John W. Simonton of Mobile, Alabama, purchased from Juan Pablo Salas his right, title and interest in the Island of Key West for the sum of $2,000. Salas had acquired the island in a land grant from the Spanish Governor of Florida in 1815.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 5 and rose at 5:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 67, wind south 2, clouds 6. Left off a night shirt I have worn for two days. The schooners Florida and Champion came in from the wreck of the ship Mary Hale with cotton yesterday afternoon. Read Law magazine. P.m. read Household Words. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.26, thermometer 77, wind south by west 5, clouds 8.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Club, to Corinne’s, to P.O., to G. Wharf, to P.O., Bund, to P.O., to Corinne’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, back to Corinne’s, then she, Myra, Bertha and I went to La Brisa to see the Carnival of Roses, it was fun event, came home 9:45, to bed.
1872: Dr. Daniel Whitehurst died at 65. A native of Virginia, he came to Key West in 1844 as post surgeon at Fort Jefferson. He was mayor of Key West from 1868 to 1869.
1924: The Stephen R. Mallory Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy unveiled the monument in Bayview Park in memory of the departed heroes of the Confederate Army and Navy.
1956: The movie “The Rose Tattoo,” which was made in Key West, had its premiere showing in Florida at the Strand and San Carlos theaters. Key West resident Tennessee Williams, who wrote the play, was on hand for the opening.
1959: Filming started on the movie “Operation Petticoat.” The movie starred Gary Grant, who was already in Key West, and Tony Curtis, who was enroute.