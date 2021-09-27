1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 and went down to the wharf to the cutter having made an arrangement last night to go to Woman’s Key this morning but the sky was clouded and winds fresh from the northeast and all concluded not to go. Got a few fish and took Spring down to the Fort wharf and gave him a swim. The smack with the mail got in last night, got papers and a letter from Harriet who is in Washington with Martha who has lost a son on the day of his birth. Harriet will be in Cincinnati this winter all her family will be with her. Returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 84, wind northeast 4, clouds 8. The steamer Tennessee from Greytown came in about 9 a.m. with five passengers. R.R. Fletcher came back in her. Took my libel in the case of the ship Don Juan to have it translated for the Captain, borrowed of him $60.00. About 2 p.m. there was a light rain which continued at intervals the whole evening and night. Bought a lot of Calico and Ginhams at auction for $5.00.
1951: Allen B. Cleare, a native of Harbour Island in the Bahamas, died in Key West at 77. He had served on the city commission and school board and was mayor of Key West from 1917 to 1919.
1955: The Key West motel price war reached a new high when eight motels posted signs offering free rooms to tourists.
1963: Roger A. Foster, who was accused of murdering Douglas Trevor and his son, Edward, on the charter boat Dream Girl, was adjudged insane and committed to the state mental institution. He would later be judged competent and tried and convicted for the murders.
1997: The Key West Memorial Sculpture Garden at Mallory Square was dedicated.