1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light Southerly winds, at midnight anchored on the Flood at the Mouth of Lynhaven Bay. Weighed on the Ebb, stood to sea and discharged our Pilot. Latter part rainy.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:35 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 85.5, wind southeast 1, clouds 2. Read Household Words. P.m. siesta.
1923: Rear Adm. Charles D. Sigsbee, U.S. Navy retired, died at his home in New York. He was captain of the Battleship Maine when it was destroyed in Havana in 1898, which resulted in the war with Spain.
1925: Gen. John J. Pershing arrived by train and transferred to the USS Rochester for a trip to South America via the Panama Canal.
1942: The merchant vessel Baja California was sunk 42 miles northeast of the Dry Tortugas by the German submarine U-84.
1942: The merchant vessel Port Antonio was sunk 95 miles of southwest of the Dry Tortugas by German U-129.
1943: The Monroe County School Board named Capt. William W. Demeritt acting superintendent of public instruction.
1951: Capt. Edward H. Eldredge relieved Capt. Robert S. Quackenbush as Commanding Officer of the Naval Air Station Key West.
1977: The Monroe County Commission elected Pureigton “Purie” Howanitz as Monroe County Mayor in place of Comm. Don Schloesser.