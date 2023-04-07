Today in Keys History

The Overseas Highway in the 1920s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1841: Rigging and other equipment salvaged from the ship Manchester, sailing from Havre to Mobile in ballast, were auctioned at Key West. The hull and spars were sold as is, sitting on the reef, for $1,260.

1892: The U.S. steamers Philadelphia and Concord arrived of Sand Key Light to begin target practice with their large guns.