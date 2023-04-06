Today in Keys History

Commodore David Porter’s General Order of April 6, 1823.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1823: Commodore David Porter ordered the U.S. flag raised over “Thompson’s Island” (Key West), and a battery was erected with eight guns, under the command of Capt. Grayson, U.S. Marine Corps. A national salute was fired, and the town named Allenton.

1825: After surveying the Florida reef, Lt. Paine of the Revenue Cutter Crawford recommended that lighthouses be built at Key Biscayne, Carysford Reef, Looe Key and Sand Key. Lighthouses were already under construction at Key West and Garden Key.