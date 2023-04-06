1823: Commodore David Porter ordered the U.S. flag raised over “Thompson’s Island” (Key West), and a battery was erected with eight guns, under the command of Capt. Grayson, U.S. Marine Corps. A national salute was fired, and the town named Allenton.
1825: After surveying the Florida reef, Lt. Paine of the Revenue Cutter Crawford recommended that lighthouses be built at Key Biscayne, Carysford Reef, Looe Key and Sand Key. Lighthouses were already under construction at Key West and Garden Key.
1829: The citizens of Indian Key, joined by various seamen, raised a flag staff on the island, to the encouraging shouts of the attendees. It was said, “A remarkable occurrence took place — persons who had climbed to the top of the staff, say to the height of 40 feet — after drinking several toasts, threw the glasses to the ground, which fell without breaking or fracturing any one of them.”
1860: A schooner that had been under construction for some time at Key West was launched. The 170-ton vessel, built for Mr. John Curry Sr., was christened Matchless.
1905: The 216-acre plantation owned by Cephas Pinder at Matecumbe Key was sold to developers Jose Piodela and Joaquin Leon. The men had architects drawing up plans for a new city there consisting of 1,172 lots intersected by 11 avenues and eight streets.
1952: The Ocean Reef Club and Yacht Harbor, consisting of 30 acres with beach, waterways, paved roads, 3,000 feet of docking facilities, apartment buildings and a 25-room hotel, was being offered for sale for “well below the actual cost of $750,000.”
1972: Florida Keys Enterprises revealed plans for a $25 million, 1,120-unit housing complex planned for a 52-acre site on South Roosevelt Boulevard.
1976: Key West was hit with wind to 50 mph and heavy rain. The Weather Bureau reported 3.64 inches of rain at the airport.
1980: Blues singer Bonnie Raitt appeared before an audience of nearly 2,000 at the old Navy softball field at Truman Annex.
1983: The Thomas F. Riggs Wildlife Refuge on the Salt Ponds off South Roosevelt was dedicated.
1983: Three young Key West women were released by Cuban authorities after having been detained there for nearly a year on drug smuggling charges. The trio said they had gone along for a “joyride” to Jamaica, when, as they neared Cuba, the captain revealed he had marijuana onboard.