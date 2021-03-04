1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.68, thermometer 78, wind east by northeast 4, clouds 4. Slept in a wet girdle again and a wet cloth round my throat better this morning but throat still sore and teeth painful though not aching. Drew up the petition for Oliver O’Hara and Wells against the ship Ashburton for breaking down their wharf by putting too much ballast in one spot. Filed the petition signed by Oliver O’Hara. Went up home at 10 with Dr. Walton. He plugged three teeth for Matilda and commenced Aleltas.
1906: In reponse to reports that Greek divers were destroying the sponge beds, Gov. N.B. Broward wrote the sheriffs of Monroe, Lee, Hillsborought and Levy counties instructing them to enforce Florida’s law that prohibited taking of sponges by dredges or diving.
1955: Four-time Pulitzer Prize winning poet Robert Frost was on his regular annual visit with his old friends Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Newton.
1967: The U.S. Navy reported that the military personnel and dependents in Key West totaled 18,953. The military also employed additional 2,006 civilian workers.
1976: Suspended Fire Chief Joseph “Bum” Farto, convicted in February on drug charges, was reported missing by his wife. He had left town in a rental car that was found in Miami but no trace was ever found of Farto. His disappearance let to the all-time bestselling Key West T-shirt that read: “Where is Bum Farto?”
1983: The will of the late playwright Tennessee Williams was filed with the Monroe County Clerk of Court and was assigned to Circuit Court Judge Helio Gomez.
1995: “Arts for the Park,s” a national competition sponsored by the National Park Foundation, chose a painting of Fort Jefferson by Key West native George Carey to become part of the exhibition that toured the country.