1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Wednesday, September 18th Wind from the Eastward and blowing with considerable velocity. Lat. 17.53 N. Long. 26.15 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 62 1/2 Gallons, Remains on board 2575 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 80 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1903: Col. Badges relieved Col. Leary as Commanding Officer of the Key West Army Barracks.
1937: A plan was approved to remove WPA workers from the Keys and bring them to Key West in case of a hurricane. U.S.Coast Guard patrol boats were to be used to move the workers to No Name Key, where they would be taken to Key West by automobile.
1953: The 25th case of polio since the beginning of the year was reported. For three weeks, an average of five cases a week were reported. Of the 15 cases in the three weeks, only one involved partial paralysis.
1949: A.J. Dion took out a building permit for $20,000 to build a 10-unit motel on Truman Avenue between Simonton and Duval streets.
1976: Gov. Reuben Askew appointed Don Schloesser to the County Commission to fill the remainder of the term of Harry Harris, who resigned after he was defeated by Schloesser.
1983: A group of New York actors, playwrights and theater supporters tried to purchase the late Tennessee Williams’ home in Key West for a museum. The effort failed from the lack of support and problems converting the house to a museum.