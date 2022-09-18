1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Wednesday, September 18th Wind from the Eastward and blowing with considerable velocity. Lat. 17.53 N. Long. 26.15 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 62 1/2 Gallons, Remains on board 2575 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 80 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1903: Col. Badges relieved Col. Leary as Commanding Officer of the Key West Army Barracks.