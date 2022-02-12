1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before 6. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.73, thermometer 69.5, wind north northeast 6, clouds 5. Spring is nearly dead, I can do nothing for him, he must have been poisoned. The steamer Fashion from Punta Rasa, J.P. Smith master, came in about 10 a.m. bound to Fort Dallas. General Harney is out on a scout with a large body of men. Mr. Jenkins, Live Oak Agent, came to see me and asked my advice. A ship arrived from Mobile with 5,300 bales of cotton came in leaky and Smith towed her up opposite Tift’s Wharf, to whom she is consigned. Spring is better he ate heartily.
1929: Frank Reshore, 606 Grinnell St., introduced the African Tulip Tree (spathodea bignoniaceae) to Key West with seeds he obtained in Coral Gables.
1963: Mary Hemingway, widow of the late Ernest Hemingway, was in Key West inventorying materials in a storeroom behind Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where the famous writer left this material in care of the family of his old fishing friend Joe Russell.
1964: Old Island Restoration Foundation completed the Pelican Path, the first self-guided walking tour of Key West.
1971: The Lions Club formally opened the Dr. Jose Sanchez Eye Clinic at the Lions Den on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1974: Mayor Charles Sonny McCoy proposed to the city commission that a major restoration of Duval Street and other parts of downtown be finished in time for and as part of the nation’s bicentennial.
1976: Former Fire Chief Joseph “Bum” Farto was found guilty on three drug violations and faced a maximum of 31 years in prison.
1997: A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the new fire station on North Roosevelt. The station was named for former Fire Chief Richard “Dickie” Wardlow, who, along with his wife, died in car crash in April 1996.
1998: Key West City Commission agreed to exempt Key Lime Square complex at 508 Southard St. from impact study if the owners made the seven-unit complex affordable.