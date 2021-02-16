1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.43, thermometer 69, calm, clouds 9. Read papers. Gave Matilda $2.80 to pay Mrs. James C. Clapp for plaid silk purchased some time since which I believe has been paid. Paid Morris $4.00 for cutting wood and hooping tubs. Yesterday paid Williams for vegetable $1.25. P. m. read Law Register. Paid White for grist and meal $2.50. Paid Negro man for work cleaning yard $2.00.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 6 o’clock, dressed, did work, practiced, had breakfast, went to school, came home, Charlie bought handsome lovely rings and we just went wild over them, had dinner, dressed, went to Club, to Corinne’s, she and I went to call on Mrs. Sewell, then to walk, also Myra and Mattie, went to P.O., to G. Wharf, to P.O., to Corinne’s, to Mrs. S., took car, came home, had tea, practiced, much! Came to bed.
1908: Rodef Shalom Synagogue, on the corner of Southard and Simonton streets, was dedicated.
1931: The portion of the Over-Seas Highway on Key Vacas opened. Cars could travel by road to No Name Key, then by ferry to Key Vacas, then by road to Grassy Key, where the ferry would go to Lower Matecumbe Key then to the mainland via the Card Sound bridge.
1936: Nelson English Park was dedicated. The main speaker was Alex Johnson. The park was named for Nelson English, the first African American postmaster of Key West. The Welters Cornet Band provided music for the ceremony.
1938: A small group, headed by Joe Allen and Earl Adams, submitted an application for a charter to start a chapter of the Junior Chamber of Commerce.
1962: Mayor C.B. Harvey dedicated Mallory Square Community Center.
1963: Fire destroyed William Curry Sons building on Front Street. The giant, two-story frame building was considered a priceless historical landmark that had been built after the Great Fire of 1886.
1969: Congressman Dante Fascell was the speaker at the dedication of the Teen Center on South Roosevelt.
1973: The military accepted the offer from the City of Key West giving all returning Vietnam prisoners of war a one-week vacation in Key West with their families.
1976: Norton Thomton, fishing near the Western Sambo, caught a world record 90-pound kingfish.