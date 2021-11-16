1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate North Easterly Wind. Under all Sail. For the last two days most of the Crew have been employed in overhauling the Great Guns, they have all been dismantled and every part of them thoroughly examined. Lat. 9.27 Long. 20.58. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3534 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 14 lbs. Butter, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 3 1/2 Gls. Molasses, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 2956, thermometer 76, wind south east 3, clouds 10 with light mist. The Gamble sailed for St. Marks today James Filor and family and Philip Fontane to Tallahassee to attend the Legislature. Fontane was at my house last night till near 10 did not see him this morning, saw Filor. Read papers. Clouds and light rain all day.
1927: The Monroe County, the first of the ferries to be used on the water gap in the first Overseas Highway, was launched in Jacksonville.
1968: A three-year effort by The Rev. Russell Burns to obtain a Major League Baseball farm team was achieved when the Florida State League announced that the new San Diego team would sponsor a team in Key West in 1969.
1976: Air Sunshine and Southeast Air Line merged; the merger of the two lines led to improved service.
1982: At the organizational meeting of the County Commission, Jerry Hernandez was elected mayor of Monroe County
1999: Frank E. Taylor, owner and associate editor of Solares Hill, died at 83. He had worked as an editor at a number of publishers before he retired to Key West in 1980. He had also produced the movie, “The Misfits,” starring Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe.